Luke Littler called ‘Ronaldo of darts’ by boyhood coach

Luke Littler’s boyhood coach heaped praise on the World Darts Championship finalist, calling him the “Ronaldo of darts.”

Karl Holden, who coached Littler at St Helens Darts Academy, spoke to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, 3 January, from a St Helens pub where the teenage sensation would play.

“At nine he was good. Before he was 11 he was extremely good,” Mr Holden said.

“He’s a freak of nature, honestly, he really is. I’d say he’s the (Cristiano) Ronaldo of darts. He is one of the best players in the world at the age of 16,” he added.

Littler now faces newly-crowned world No 1 Luke Humphries for the Sid Waddell Trophy at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday at 7.30pm.