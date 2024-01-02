Teenage sensation Luke Littler has revealed how he will prepare for the World Darts Championship final.

The 16-year-old put in the performance of his life on Tuesday 2 January, brushing aside former world champion Rob Cross in his semi-final.

Littler won 6-2 in front of an electric crowd at London’s Alexandra Palace, before discussing how he would prepare for a historic final.

“Just do what I’ve been doing. In the morning go for my ham and cheese omelette, then come in here, have my pizza here,” the teenager said.