Pep Guardiola admits ‘concern’ over amount of goals Man City concede

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is “concerned” about conceding too many goals.

The Manchester City boss made the comments as he spoke ahead of a midweek trip away at Aston Villa.

Despite conceding 16 goals in the Premier League this season, City have also scored more than any other team - 36 - and could return to the top of the table if other results go their way.

“The reality is that we concede a lot of goals. We have to get better. If we concede three, or four goals, two goals every game, it is difficult to sustain it for a long time,” Guardiola said.

“I am concerned about the goals conceded.”