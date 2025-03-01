Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an update on Jack Grealish’s injury setbacks ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash against Plymouth.

The England winger has struggled to command a regular place in Guardiola’s Manchester City side this season, making just 13 stars and 25 appearances.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s (1 March) clash, Guardiola said: “Listen, Jack played at (Leyton) Orient and was really good, then played against Madrid afterwards.

“Madrid is not a friendly, right. After 20 minutes he was out, injured. It has happened this season.

“The reason Jack didn’t play much was because he was not able. He had niggles and problems.”