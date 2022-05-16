Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Man City will give everything to secure Premier League title in final game, Guardiola says

00:44

Oliver Browning | 1652702124

Man City will give everything to secure Premier League title in final game, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will give everything in their last game to secure the Premier League title.

A win against Aston Villa next weekend will seal a fourth Premier League crown in five years, regardless of what Liverpool do.

The defending champions currently sit four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasers, but their rivals do have a game in hand.

Man City missed the chance to pull six points clear at the top of the table on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with West Ham.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:32

FA Cup: Prince William booed by Wembley spectators

00:30

Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

01:21

'The best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero reacts to his new statue

00:45

FA Cup: Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic set to miss final after Dan James challenge

Editor's Picks

01:26

Tory MP says people can tackle cost of living crisis by getting ‘better-paid job’

00:58

The Queen casually shrugs after Alan Titchmarsh calls her ‘heartbeat of the nation’

02:13

Ukrainian soldiers load bodies of deceased Russian troops into refrigerated train

00:40

Laguna Woods: Public ‘hogtied’ church gunman with extension cord, police say

More Editor's Picks

01:22

Highlights from Eurovision Song Contest 2022

01:30

New York governor: Buffalo shooting was 'act of terrorism'

00:34

Margaret Thatcher statue egged shortly after installation

01:10

Eurovision: Ukraine commentator works from underground bomb shelter

News

01:11

Sadiq Khan feels ‘safe’ despite being named in Buffalo shooter’s manifesto

00:36

Man drives Maserati down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps after ‘wrong turn’

01:26

Tory MP says people can tackle cost of living crisis by getting ‘better-paid job’

02:13

Ukrainian soldiers load bodies of deceased Russian troops into refrigerated train

More News

00:40

Laguna Woods: Public ‘hogtied’ church gunman with extension cord, police say

01:06

New York: Police rescue driver from sinking car after crashing into pond

01:27

Ukraine can win war against Russia, Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg says

01:11

Marin: Finland to join Nato to avoid war with Russia

US News

00:30

New York Lottery suspends prize payments after wrong numbers for $99m draw published

00:28

Donald Trump says woman wearing MAGA dress has ‘greatest outfit’ at event

02:47

Key moments from Jen Psaki’s time as White House press secretary

01:19

Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to ‘every American’

More US News

00:31

Pro-choice protesters in Handmaid’s Tale costumes surround Justice’s house

01:34

Passers-by save life of woman suffering ‘medical emergency’ in car

00:49

Passenger with no experience lands private plane after pilot ‘incapacitated’

01:40

Bodycam footage shows moment police capture Alabama fugitive Casey White

Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:08

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

Climate

01:07

Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis

01:34

Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast

00:49

Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County

01:26

Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached

More Climate

00:55

India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C

01:39

Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’

00:52

Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs

01:31

Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis

Premier League

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

More Premier League

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

Culture

00:45

Eurovision: Sam Ryder ‘feeling fantastic’ as he arrives back in UK

01:22

Highlights from Eurovision Song Contest 2022

00:31

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra thank the world for Eurovision win

00:43

‘This victory is for every Ukrainian’: Kalush Orchestra accept Eurovision winner’s trophy

More Culture

01:50

Moment Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022

00:58

Mika performs ‘Grace Kelly’ at Eurovision Song Contest

00:50

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward take the Queen's place in royal box at horse show

01:58

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra leader speaks about performing while war is ongoing

Binge or Bin

11:48

Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

More Binge or Bin

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

02:29

The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year

02:42

Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'

02:17

Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

Millennial Love

01:59

Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls

02:57

Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations

46:08

Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships

00:44

Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships

More Millennial Love

46:24

Raven Smith speaks on toxic masculinity, fake orgasms and #MeToo

01:20

Dr Michaela Dunbar: "Even if it's not okay, you can handle it"

01:18

Dr Michaela Dunbar discusses imposter syndrome, anxiety and overthinking on Millennial Love

45:43

Dr Michaela Dunbar on transforming your love life with the help of psychology

Lifestyle

00:29

Queen smiles and waves after Omid Djalili jokes about missing opening of parliament

00:58

The Queen casually shrugs after Alan Titchmarsh calls her ‘heartbeat of the nation’

00:58

Boxer Amir Khan says he won’t ‘enter gyms for a while’ after retirement announcement

00:56

Orangutan mother introduces newborn baby to sibling in adorable footage

More Lifestyle

01:06

William and Kate encourage people to tackle loneliness with small acts of kindness

01:59

Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls

46:08

Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships

02:57

Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations

IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in