Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will give everything in their last game to secure the Premier League title.

A win against Aston Villa next weekend will seal a fourth Premier League crown in five years, regardless of what Liverpool do.

The defending champions currently sit four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasers, but their rivals do have a game in hand.

Man City missed the chance to pull six points clear at the top of the table on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with West Ham.

