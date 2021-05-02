Manchester United fans invaded the pitch at Old Trafford in protest of the Glazer family’s ownership of the club, two hours before United’s scheduled Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Thousands of supporters arrived outside the ground with flares and placards chanting against their American owners. Fans were seen pouring on to the pitch kicking footballs, removing corner flags and sitting on the goal nets, with reports later emerging of damaged television cameras beside the pitch.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite attempts of security guards.