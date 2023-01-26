Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.

“If he is in this mood, this spirit, I think he is unstoppable,” Ten Hag said of his star striker.

