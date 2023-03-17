Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keeping his focus on trying to progress in another cup competition as takeover talk ramps up at Old Trafford.

The manager confined he met with bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Friday (17 March) as the British billionaire continues talks to buy the club.

“We have to set our culture, a winning culture,” Ten Hag told reporters after the meeting.

“We are Manchester United. We have to win all the games.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.