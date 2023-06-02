Independent TV
Virgil van Dijk surprises McDonald’s customers at local drive-thru
Virgil van Dijk surprised fans at a Merseyside McDonald’s restaurant, handing out food to customers.
The Liverpool star was promoting new menu items, the Wispa McFlurry and Wispa Gold McFlurry.
“I’ve never been in the back here you know,” Van Dijk said, as he surprised crew in the kitchen, making his very own treats for drive-thru customers.
Those working at and visiting the Kirkby restaurant were left speechless as the Dutch defender also signed a number of items and took selfies with all staff.
