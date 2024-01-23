Former England striker Michael Owen has opened up on his guilt after his son James was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, which has left him clinically blind.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (23 January), the 44-year-old said he goes to bed every night and prays a cure will be found for Stargardt disease.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Stargardt disease at the age of eight.

James was forced to give up his dream of becoming a professional footballer like his father, as his sight got progressively worse throughout his teenage years.