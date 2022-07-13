Mo Farah: 'All I ever wanted as a kid was to have my parents'

Sir Mo Farah said all he wanted as a child was “to have my parents” after revealing he was trafficked to the UK at the age of nine from Somaliland.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I wasn’t allowed to be myself, I had to cook, clean, that was tough for me.”

The four-time Olympic champion revealed in a documentary titled The Real Mo Farah he was brought to Britain by a woman after his father was killed in the civil war and he was separated from his mother.

