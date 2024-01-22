Jurgen Klopp issues major Mo Salah update after star’s AFCON injury

Jurgen Klopp issued a major update on Mo Salah after the star suffered an injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

Klopp confirmed he expects Salah to do his recovery at Liverpool, and Egypt confirmed he’ll fly back to the UK after attending their final group game against Cape Verde on Monday, 22 January.

“That’s the plan... However long he is out, probably everybody sees it makes sense he does the rehab with us or with our people,” the Liverpool manager said.

The German confirmed Salah will be able to return to the national side should he recover and his side qualify further, saying: “I am not a doctor, I would say if he is fit before the final and Egypt qualify then probably yes.”