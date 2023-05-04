Watch: Napoli fans take over Naples streets as team win Serie A title

Watch scenes in Naples as Napoli fans celebrate their first Serie A league title win in 33 years.

A goal from star-striker Victor Osimhen was enough to earn a 1-1 draw against Udinese, sealing the club's third-ever title with five games to spare.

Luciano Spalletti's side have led the league for much of the season, with chasers Lazio proving their closest competitors.

The victory makes Spalletti , 64, the oldest manager to win the Serie A in the competition's history.

