Newcastle United footballer Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving

Newcastle United football star Joelinton has been fined £29,000 - less than a week’s wages - after admitting drink-driving.

The 26-year-old Premier League midfielder was stopped by police who spotted his Mercedes G-Wagen on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, in the early hours of the morning on 12 January.

A test showed the Brazilian had 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35.

Joelinton has also been handed a 12-month driving ban, which will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course.

