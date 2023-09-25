‘All I’ve done is lose’: NFL player gives blunt interview after 70-20 loss

Denver Broncos lineman Garett Bolles gave a candid interview in the wake of his team’s 50 point defeat in Miami.

“I’m tired of losing man,” a visibly downbeat Bolles told a reporter. “I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost.”

The Miami Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20 on Sunday, 24 September - a record victory for the franchise.

The Dolphins racked up the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966. It was the fourth 70-point game in history, just falling short of the regular-season record of 72 points set by Washington in that year.