Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated reaching the AFC Championship game by busting out some hilarious locker room dance moves.

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night and turned their changing room into a dance floor.

In footage shared by the team on social media, 61-year-old Harbaugh is seen bouncing around the room, leading the celebrations.

The Ravens will host either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship next Sunday, where a win would see them reach the Super Bowl.