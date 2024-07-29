Independent TV
How to train like an Olympian: Team GB’s Adam Burgess on what 12-year-old self would think of him now
In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Independent’s Kate Gill looked into what it takes to train like a Team GB athlete ahead of competing on the world stage.
IndependentTV’s How To Train Like A Olympian is a series focused on the individual fundamentals Olympians have to focus on within their training.
Speaking before claiming his first Olympic medal with canoe slalom singles silver in Paris on Monday (29 July), Adam Burgess discussed his preparation for the big event and what his 12-year-old self would think of such achievements.
Watch more How To Train Like An Olympian episodes here on The Independent’s YouTube.
