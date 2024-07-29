Matt Richards has responded after missing out on Olympic gold in the men’s 200 metes freestyle by an agonising two-hundredths of a second.

Richards claimed Team GB’s second runner-up spot of these Paris Games on Monday (29 July) but like Adam Peaty 24 hours earlier, he was 0.02 seconds adrift of the winner – Romanian sensation David Popovici.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 21-year-old said: “I can’t be too disappointed with that. My first individual at an Olympic games so to come away with a silver is fantastic.

“Obviously two one-hundredths off gold is excruciatingly frustrating but it’s added more fire to my belly.”