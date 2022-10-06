Father who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81

Jim Redmond, the man who helped son Derek Redmond finish the 400-meter race at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, has died aged 81.

The father famously ran to the aid of his injured son, who had torn his hamstring in the semi-final race, and propped him up to allow him to cross the finish line.

Tributes have been offered by the British Olympic Association, who said he will “never be forgotten,” and the International Olympic Committee who said their thoughts are with his family.

