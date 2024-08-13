Independent TV
Imane Khelif describes return home as ‘moment of joy’ after winning Olympic gold amid gender row
Algerian gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif arrived home in Algiers on Monday 12 August, saying it was “a moment of joy.”
“It is certain that the result was honest and the medal is well deserved,” she told reporters.
Khelif was responding to ongoing controversy about her gender following what the International Olympic Committee called “impossibly flawed” testing done by the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association that saw her disqualified from the 2023 boxing world championships.
“I dedicate this medal to all the Algerian people who supported me, all Algerians. I am very proud of my success,” she said, leaving the airport.
Further celebrations are expected in Algeria in the days to come.
00:32