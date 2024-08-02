Team GB star who ‘wanted to be a chicken farmer’ discusses bronze medal win

British rowers Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne shared a remarkable comeback story to win Olympic bronze in the women’s doubles sculls.

The pair made it on to the podium at Paris 2024 after Hodgkins-Byrne had taken time away from rowing after the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to have her son Freddie, now two.

Wilde’s own break from the sport was enforced as she underwent surgery on both her forearms 10 months ago.

Speaking after their success, Hodgkins-Byrne admitted that she got into sports “accidentally” and that she wanted to be a chicken farmer when she was younger.