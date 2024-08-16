Sam Reardon, who has been dubbed “the accidental Olympian”, has recalled watching the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on TV at home before winning two bronze medals.

The Team GB 400m relay runner explained that he received a phone call the day after the opening ceremony inviting him to the Games after someone else pulled out.

“I put the phone down and screamed out ‘I’m an Olympian,’” Reardon told Good Morning Britain on Friday 16 August.

He left Paris with two bronze medals after competing in the men’s 4x400m relay and the Mixed 4x400m relay.