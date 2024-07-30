Simone Biles nervously awaits historic fifth Olympic gold medal confirmation

Simone Biles led the United States to the team gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday 30 July.

Italy took the silver, while Brazil won the bronze.

Team GB, meanwhile, missed out on a medal by the finest of margins, finishing just 0.262 points behind Brazil.

Biles, the world’s most decorated gymnast, secured her first Olympic gold since Rio 2016 after she pulled out of several events in Tokyo three years ago with the “twisties”.

She was seen nervously awaiting confirmation of her score - and medal - before the Team USA celebrations began.