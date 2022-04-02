Oxford rugby players pledge to donate brains for concussion research

The Oxford University men’s rugby team have pledged to donate their brains to Concussion Legacy Project, who research brain trauma in contact sport.

“Neurodegenerative disease in contact sport is something that weighs heavily on my mind and should be in the back of the mind of every parent or player of a contact sport,” player and USA international Nick Civetta told PA.

“The synergy of us being rugby players, also scholars and people who are concerned about their brains functioning and brain health later in life, it seemed like a no-brainer.”

