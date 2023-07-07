Paula Badosa forced to correct interviewer who claims she 'won' Wimbledon match

Paula Badosa was forced to awkwardly correct an interviewer following her Wimbledon match against Marta Kostyuk, after he wrongly thought that she'd won.

The Spaniard was understandably disgruntled by the statement, after a back injury forced her to retire from the competition.

"I lost", she told the reporter, who appeared not to acknowledge the statement. She then reiterated: "For your information, I just lost. I didn’t win. So, yeah."

Badosa will no longer be able to compete in the mixed doubles with her fellow tennis star boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas.