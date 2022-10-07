Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s ‘incredible instinct’ as a striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland’s "incredible instinct" as a striker.

"How can a manager teach him? ... it is impossible. It is instinct, completely natural ... he just moves like he smells it," Mr Guardiola said.

Raving about his new player's abilities, the Spanish football manager said the prolific striker "has an incredible sense" of where the ball will go, and appears there "one second before the ball arrives."

"Thank you so much to him for choosing to come here and to this club."

