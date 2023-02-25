Oscar Piastri forced to act fast when McLaren takes 360-degree spin during F1 testing

F1's Oscar Piastri was forced to act quickly when his McLaren took a 360-degree spin during this morning's testing in Bahrain (25 February).

In the second sector, the Australian rookie lost control, but thankfully, there was nothing around for him to crash into, giving him time to get back on track.

It's one of the only incidents that has happened in the run-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.

Charles Leclerc currently stands top of the leaderboard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.