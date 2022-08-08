Erling Haaland swears in first post-match Premier League interview

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was so happy about his side's 2-0 win against West Ham that he forgot TV rules about swearing on air.

Though the Norwegian scored both goals in his Premier League debut, he lamented not scoring more.

“Yeah I could’ve [scored a hattrick. If you saw, I could’ve right before I went off, I should’ve been there, so. Bit s***, but that’s how it is," Haaland said.

The striker slipped up again after interviewer Geoff Shreeves reminded him not to swear.

"Oh sorry, s***," Haaland said with a smile.

