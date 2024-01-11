The Prince of Wales shared a joke with Rob Burrow about his “secret” nickname in the royal family as he surprised the rugby legend with his CBE.

Prince William travelled to Headingley Stadium in Leeds to present the honour to Burrow and his former teammate and fundraising partner Kevin Sinfield for the pair’s tireless campaigning to awareness of motor neurone disease.

William addressed the nickname Mike Tindall revealed on Burrow’s podcast as the pair chatted.

“It was you who got the nicknames out of him - he apologised to me about that,” the prince laughed.