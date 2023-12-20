Mike Tindall shares his secret nicknames for Prince William and Zara

Mike Tindall has shared his secret nicknames he calls the Prince of Wales, and his wife Zara Tindall.

Speaking to Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey on his BBC podcast, the former rugby player confessed to giving Prince William a three-word nickname as a joke.

“Oh my god. It’s out there now. Sorry sir,” Mike said after making the admission.

“You’re in so much trouble!” Zara responded with a gasp.

The royal couple also revealed Zara has Mike saved as a two-word nickname on her mobile phone, part of which includes the word “kitten.”