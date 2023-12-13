Prince William dons apron to serve food to the homeless in surprise charity visit

Prince William donned a white apron and got to work serving up food to the homeless during a surprise charity visit.

The Prince of Wales visited The Passage Charity in London on Tuesday (12 December) for the client’s Christmas party.

William helped prepare and serve up Christmas dinner to guests.

He also spoke with volunteers and charity users.

The Prince of Wales can be seen sitting around the table and chatting with guests. He also poses for pictures and selfies.