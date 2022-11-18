Prince William asked who he wants to win I'm a Celeb during RAF Coningsby visit

The Prince of Wales chatted to military families during a visit to RAF Coningsby, and accepted a picture gift from a young boy.

During his visit, he was put on the spot and asked about who he wanted to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

When asked if he would rather see Lioness Jill Scott or relative Mike Tindall win the show, William answered diplomatically.

“That’s a tough one,” he said, without ultimately picking a winner.

