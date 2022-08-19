Queens Park Rangers will host a swab centre outside Loftus Road on Saturday in a bid to find a bone marrow transplant match for a 14-year-old family friend of the defender Jimmy Dunne.

Daniel Greer was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and is in a “race against time” to find a blood stem cell donor.

In a video appeal, Mr Dunne said: “On Saturday, before our Rotheram game, we’d love for everyone to come down to South Africa road to our fan zone between 12:30pm and 2:30pm to do a swab test, that would be very helpful.”

