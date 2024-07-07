Rob Burrow’s fans line the streets and applaud as funeral cortege passes by

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets on Sunday 7 July as Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege passed through.

The date of the private service coincides with the day Leeds Rhinos annually celebrate Rob Burrow Day due to the number seven shirt he wore during his rugby league career.

Burrow, a former England international, died on 2 June at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Members of the public were invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects as the funeral cortege made its way to the service at Pontefract Crematorium.