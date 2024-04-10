Despite having a busy shooting schedule, Ryan Reynolds still managed to catch his beloved Wrexham in action - by streaming their game against Crawley Town on a massive green screen.

The Hollywood star - who shocked the football world back in 2021 by taking over the Welsh club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney - appears determined to catch every minute of the season.

In footage shared on his social media, Reynolds - in full costume - is seen celebrating Wrexham’s 4-1 win on Tuesday night (9 April).

“Watching the Wrexham game at work: New level unlocked,” he captioned the footage.

“Big win today. VERY big.”