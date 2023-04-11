Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney awarded freedom of Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were been awarded the Freedom of Wrexham at the city’s guildhall on Monday, 10 April.

The actors and Wrexham AFC owners were honoured before the Dragons’ 3-2 triumph over Notts County.

“I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and I don’t think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment,” the Free Guy star said.

Reynolds and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator took over the National League club for £2m in February 2021.

Sign up for our newsletters.