Ryder Cup 2021: Fleetwood aiming to ‘thrive off’ hostile atmosphere

Tommy Fleetwood has said he’s hoping to “thrive off” the potentially hostile atmosphere in Whistling Straits as the Englishman plays his first Ryder Cup on foreign soil.

Fleetwood made his debut in the competition in 2018 – in what was a winning event for the Europeans – and said he’s spoken to some of the more experienced players about what it’s like to play away from home in what is a rarity in golf terms.