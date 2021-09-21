The Ryder Cup captains have both spoken of their excitement ahead of the weekend as the tournament commences once more at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin .

European captain Padraig Harrington has said his team are “ready to go” as Team Europe are looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012.

US captain Steve Stricker said the fans were most likely “chomping at the bit” to get out there and see some live golf again at what is one of the marquee events of the tour.