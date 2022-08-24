Rab Wardell, a Scottish mountain biker, has died aged 37 just two days after winning the men’s elite race at the national championships.

Scottish Cycling said it was “devastated” to confirm that Wardell passed away in his sleep on the night of Tuesday, August 23.

This clip shows the cyclist’s last television appearance before his passing, where he detailed his victory on BBC’s The Nine.

“I gave it my best shot, so what more can you do,” Wardell said in reference to his win.

