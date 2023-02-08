The best Super Bowl advertisement teaser trailers so far

With the Super Bowl just days away, advertisers have been teasing their offerings which will be played during Sunday’s huge event.

Companies from Michelob Ultra to Rakuten and Netflix are paying millions for a coveted 30-second spot.

Some of the ads which have caught viewers’ eyes in the run-up to the game feature some famous faces in cameos.

Frito-Lay brand PopCorners has enlisted the help of Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, while Doritos features the likes of Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow.

