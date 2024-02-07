Las Vegas sphere transforms into giant NFL helmets ahead of Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Sphere transformed into giant football helmets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

This year’s big game will be contested by the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers - and their iconic colours were displayed proudly across Sin City thanks to the giant orb.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Super Bowl on Sunday 11 February.

This isn’t the first time the Vegas Sphere has been used to promote a sporting event, as Formula 1 also made use of it during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.