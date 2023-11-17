Las Vegas Sphere wears giant F1 helmet ahead of inaugural grand prix

The Las Vegas Sphere was seen wearing a Formula 1 helmet ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

A highly anticipated race will take place on the world-famous strip on Saturday night (18 November) and ahead of Thursday’s first practice session, Sin City’s newest landmark was lit up accordingly.

A giant yellow emoji face was seen sporting an F1 helmet, making for a rather amusing view close to the circuit.

The Sphere will also be used throughout race weekend to show driver introductions, live positions and fans around the track.

Amid all the hype around the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday’s practice session was cancelled over a loose manhole cover.