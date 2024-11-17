Champion athlete Taylor Knibb has been praised for her determination to win the Dubai T100 despite having to relieve herself during the race.

American athlete Knibb was caught on television telling a camera operator: “I just s*** myself... so can you not get my a**. Thank you.”

Knibb held off a fierce challenge from Ashleigh Gentle to win both the Dubai T100 and the inaugural World Championship title on Saturday (16 November).

Knibb has been praised by fans for her win. One follower said: “Mad respect, she kept going regardless of a natural body reaction to vigorous exercise and made the win, GOOD ON HER.”