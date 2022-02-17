Tiger Woods has ‘long way to go’ in his recovery from horrific car crash

Tiger Woods admits he is frustrated at being behind schedule in his recovery from his horrific car crash last year.

Woods required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg following a single-vehicle accident on February 23, 2021.

At one point Woods feared that his right leg would have to be amputated, but the 15-time major winner returned to action in December, finishing second in the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie.

Woods hopes to be able to compete on the PGA Tour but admits he will never play a full schedule again.

