Torvill and Dean reveal why now is the right time to retire from ice skating

British ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have revealed why now is the right time to hang up their skates as the couple announced their retirement.

The duo from Nottingham wrote their names in British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games following their routine to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

Revealing they will retire from skating together in 2025, Dean, 65, told Good Morning Britain today (14 February): “It’s been a long time. Next year we will have been skating for 50 years and that is a really nice long number.”

Torvill, 66, added: “The next tour will be the last but it will be a celebration of everything we have done.”