Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou defends ‘plastic’ foreign football fans

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said it is wrong to blame tourists for the club’s controversial increase in ticket prices from next season.

Spurs have faced backlash from supporter groups over a six percent hike in prices next season.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference before Saturday evening’s FA Cup trip to Fulham, Postecoglou said: “That’s really harsh and I’ll tell you why because I’m probably plastic and touristy.

“I was coming from the other side of the world really passionate about football and if I could get access to see a Premier League game, that was the world to me.”