Harry Kane equals legend Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs in all competitions moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint-highest scorer.

Kane also now stands third in the all-time list of top scorers in Premier League history.

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney is second with 208 league goals, while Alan Shearer is top, with 260 goals in 441 appearances for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.