Harry Kane criticism after Doucoure clash ‘strange’, Spurs interim boss says

Cristian Stellini has hit back at critics of Harry Kane and insisted they lack respect for Tottenham.

The England captain faced a backlash for his part in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sending off in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

“It’s strange that some ex-players said things I think are wrong about Harry,” Stellini explained.

“They’re ex-players and they understand the difference between seeing a situation like this in slow motion and living this experience in real time. It’s completely different.”

