Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route

The Tour de France was interrupted on Tuesday (12 July) by a group of protesters who blocked the road en route to Megève.

This video shows the protesters sitting on the road as red smokebombs are deployed during the 10th stage of the race.

Dernière Rénovation, a climate protest group, claimed responsibility for the demonstration.

"We can no longer remain spectators of the ongoing climate disaster. We have 989 days left to save our future, our humanity", a statement by the group said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.