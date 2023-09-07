Zverev shares touching moment with Alcaraz after US Open quarter-final defeat

Alexander Zverev shared some words with Carlos Alcaraz after being knocked out by the world No. 1 at the US Open.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

“Good luck, go win it,” Zverev told his victorious opponent as the pair shook hands after the match.

Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev on Friday as he looks to follow up his Wimbledon success and win back-to-back slams.

The other semi-final sees American Ben Shelton face Novak Djokovic.